Covid Deaths Reach New High
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2020) 7 people died today from corona virus in Lincoln and Lancaster County. It’s the largest single day death toll since the first case of the pandemic was confirmed in Nebraska.
Just yesterday, the count passed 100. As of today, 110 residents of Lancaster county have died since the outbreak began.
Thirty-four of those deaths were in November, and 31 deaths have been reported since December 1. Twenty of the 31 December deaths were in long-term care facilities.
The deaths today included a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility; two men and one woman in their 80s, all in long-term care facilities; and three individuals in their 90s – a man and a woman who were in long-term care facilities and a man who was hospitalized.
The health department also confirmed 172 new cases today.
Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 265 new confirmed cases each day.
The total number of cases reported to date is 19,195.
