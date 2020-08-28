Covid Dial Back To Orange As Case Numbers Rise
Lincoln, NE (August 28, 2020) 73 new cases of the Corona Virus were confirmed in Lincoln Friday, fueling a movement of the City’s Covid 19 risk dial back to Orange for the coming week. The low orange designation signals a high risk of spread for the virus.
Health Director Pat Lopez said half of the week’s new cases are tied to the University of Nebraska.
“Data is showing that the recent increase in our new cases is due to increased activity with students returning to schools, colleges and universities. Specifically, we are seeing increases in individuals between the ages of 11 and 29.”
Lopez made it clear, however, that most of the new cases are because of social activities, not classroom contacts.
“We’re talking about people gathering socially while not wearing face coverings and not observing physical distancing. We are also seeing cases on sports teams and in college students going to parties and bars.”
Lopez said cases are also occurring among people in shared living spaces such as dorms, greek houses and apartments. She also noted that hospital admissions are creeping upward.
“Over the last two weeks we have seen the overall number of hospitalizations in Lincoln increase. And, the I-C-U bed capacity has dipped below 50%. This hasn’t happened since late May.”
Lincoln’s Directed Health Measure, requiring the wearing of masks or face coverings when entering all buildings open to the public, was set to expire August 31.
“We will be extending our current local D-H-M through September 30th” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. ”
The mayor asked that everyone wear a mask in public, wash hands frequently, and maintain six foot social distance at all times.