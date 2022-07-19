Covid Dial Remains Orange

Lincoln, NE (July 19, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a second week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:
With higher levels of COVID-19 in the community, we’re more likely to come into contact with someone who has the virus. The Health Department encourages people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is now essentially available to everyone from young children to older adults. With COVID-19 spreading within the community, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.