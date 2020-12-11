COVID Keeps Coming In Corrections
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS December 11, 2020) 10 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. Director, Scott R. Frakes, says 5 cases are reported at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 4 from the Central Office and a single case in the Omaha Correctional Center. All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 391. Two hundred and eighty-six of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
