Covid May Change Halloween Plans For Some
Lincoln, NE (October 14, 2020) Nebraska State officials say Halloween celebrations may need to be tweaked because of the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to set records for the number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he thinks children will still be able to go trick-or-treating for Halloween but people may decide to leave candy on their porches for kids to pick up instead of handing it out themselves.
Ricketts, who has eliminated most of the state’s virus restrictions, hasn’t indicated plans to impose new rules for Halloween, but he encouraged people to follow the recommendations of public health officials who have called traditional trick-or-treating a high risk activity.
Nebraska set another new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with 315 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the state. That number exceeds the record set last weekend and remains well above the spring peak of 232 set on May 27.
An Associated Press analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that Nebraska continues to have the seventh-highest rate of new coronavirus cases in the nation. The state reported 704 new virus cases and five new deaths Tuesday to give Nebraska 53,543 cases and 527 deaths since the pandemic began.
Lincoln’s City County Health Department reported 94 new cases of the virus Wednesday. Combined with the state’s 14 day total of cases for Lancaster County, Lancaster County has averaged 84 new cases per day over the past 15 days.