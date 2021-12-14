Covid Numbers Remain High, Hospitals Remain Full Due to Virus

Lincoln, NE (December 14, 2021) The message was unchanged from last week in today’s Covid 19 briefing: Cases are rising, and hospitals are under strain. Health Director Pat Lopez said the 7 day rolling average of new cases dropped from 153 last week to 142 this week. However, she said the positivity rate for Covid tests remains high, at over 13%. “It shows the rate of transmission in the community is very high” Lopez said.
The 7 day average of patients hospitalized in Lincoln stands at 102 per day, down from 103 last week and 104 the week before.
Lopez said there are no new deaths to report today, but 11 Lancaster County residents have died from the virus in December. 16 died in November.
The Health Director said the Covid 19 Risk Dial would remain in the high Orange category for the coming week.