COVID Outbreak at Tecumseh Prison
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2020) 15 staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.
11 of them are employed at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 2 are at the Omaha Correctional Center and 1 each is reported at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility. All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 424.
327 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
