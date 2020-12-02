Covid Outbreak In County Jail
Lincoln, NE – December 1, 2020 – The Lancaster County Department of Corrections reports that 12 cases of COVID-19 have been identified within the general jail population.
One inmate in the jail’s general population was symptomatic and tested positive which prompted testing in two of the jail’s housing units. The testing revealed twelve positive cases. Jail administration believes that the virus is contained within those two housing units, but more testing will be conducted. It isn’t known how the virus got into the jail. Current procedures involve medical screenings for inmates and staff and all inmates and staff are required to wear masks inside the facility.
Due to the discovery, the jail went into lockdown. Inmates are let out in small groups to use the phone and shower. The lockdown is expected to be lifted for unaffected housing units this week.
Until now, the jail has had nine cases of the virus. All were identified during the booking process. All inmates are screened and held in quarantine for ten days and only released into the general population if they are symptom free. The twelve inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating in the jail’s infirmary and have not required hospitalization.
