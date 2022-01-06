Covid Red Status Forces Changes In City Services

Lincoln, NE (January 6, 2021) Due to the COVID-19 Risk Dial moving to the red position, several City offices are changing services that are available. The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. These changes are effective immediately:
Aging Partners
Lincoln City Libraries
StarTran
Parks and Recreation
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reminds residents that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to be vaccinated or boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings, and take a test before you gather.
Lincoln Has Four More Deaths From Covid 19