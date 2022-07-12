Covid Risk Dial Back Up To Orange Range

LIncoln, NE (July 12, 2022) The Lancaster County Covid 19 Risk Dial has been raised back up to the low orange range. Cases have been rising steadily over the past several weeks in the County.
The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators, according to Health Director Pat Lopez:
“We’re seeing higher levels of COVID-19 in the community, which means we’re more likely to come into contact with someone who has the virus. There are precautions we can take including staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and if we’re unable to distance ourselves from others, wearing a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor settings,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.
The Health Department has updated public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
COVID-19 vaccine is now essentially available to everyone from young children to older adults. With COVID-19 spreading within the community, LLCHD says it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.