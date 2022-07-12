      Breaking News
Covid Risk Dial Back Up To Orange Range

Covid Risk Dial Back Up To Orange Range

Jul 12, 2022 @ 4:45pm

LIncoln, NE (July 12, 2022)  The Lancaster County Covid 19 Risk Dial has been raised back up to the low orange range.  Cases have been rising steadily over the past several weeks in the County.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators, according to Health Director Pat Lopez:

  • Cases increased over the past week – from 558 cases to 671 for the week ending July 9.
  • The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations continues to increase – from 35 last week to 39 today.
  • Wastewater surveillance over the past three weeks shows a 105% increase in virus particles compared to the previous week.

“We’re seeing higher levels of COVID-19 in the community, which means we’re more likely to come into contact with someone who has the virus. There are precautions we can take including staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and if we’re unable to distance ourselves from others, wearing a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor settings,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

The Health Department has updated public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as you’re eligible.
  • When unable to distance, wear a mask both indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.
  • Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus. Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

COVID-19 vaccine is now essentially available to everyone from young children to older adults. With COVID-19 spreading within the community, LLCHD says it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On