Mask Mandate Ending Friday — Covid Risk Dial Goes Green
Lincoln, NE (May 18, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has moved its Covid-19 Risk Dial from the yellow category to green. The changes indicates a low risk of community spread. Indicators have been moving downward slowly over the past year. Today was the first day that the dial appeared in the green range on the official City-County Health Department website.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said today that 68% of the county’s population has initiated vaccination, and over 57% are fully vaccinated. In addition, she said , response is brisk among young people, who have only recently been made eligible to receive the vaccine.
Because of the success level, Health Director Pat Lopez announced the lowering of the Risk Dial. As of 12:01 A.M. Friday, all indoor and outdoors spaces will be open to 100% capacity. Events over 500 people will continue to require a review by the Health Department. The Mask Mandate is ending. Lopez added, however, that anyone who is not vaccinated, and anyone working in close contact industries such as barbering and esthetics, continue to wear masks.
The 7 day level of cases in Lancaster County, as of the past week, 78 new cases were confirmed in the county. It’s the first time the case number has been below 100 since last June. The positivity rate of tests is 5%, and the number of cases has dropped to four per 100,000 population. All but two relevant statistics, she said, are in the green category.
“At this level, people in this community may resume a more normal life” Lopez said.