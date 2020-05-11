Covid Risk Dial now available to Public
Covid 19 Risk Deal on City website, lincoln.ne.gov.
The public now has an on-screen indicator of the safety of the environment surrounding Covid 19 specifically in Lincoln. The tool was developed by local emergency authorities, under guidance of the City County Health Department.
“The Covid 19 Risk Dial will be updated every Friday” said Scott Holmes of the Health Department.
The Risk Dial will be using factors recommended by the White House Task Force, Johns Hopkins University, and the Centers for Disease Control. The color coded dial will be on the front page of the Covid 19 portion of the City’s Website. The current status is “Orange” indicating that the risk of spread is high.
“This dial provides us with a compass for the long journey ahead” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.