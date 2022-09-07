Covid Risk Dial Position Steady

Lincoln, NE (September 6, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in elevated yellow for a third week as key indicators remain fairly stable. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases decreased over the past week – from 523 to 476 for the week ending September 3.

Wastewater surveillance showed an increase in virus particles over the past week.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased slightly – from 40 last week to 39 today.

The Health Department encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov, which includes staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters late last week. The updated boosters target omicron variants plus original COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and older.

People age 12 and older can receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series. The updated boosters will replace existing boosters for this age group. The Health Department is currently awaiting final guidance from the CDC and will provide additional details on offering the updated boosters in the near future.

Other recommendations in the public health guidance include:

Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.

Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

The Health Department reminds residents that free home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.