Covid Risk Dial Remains In Low Yellow Zone
Lincoln, NE (April 27, 2021) 60% of Lancaster County residents have received at least one dose of the Corona Virus vaccine, and 46% are fully vaccinated. According to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, both of those figures lead the State of Nebraska.
“The more we succeed at reaching our vaccination goals, the more secure each and every person in our City and across our State” she said.”
The Mayor urged all persons who have not yet signed up for the vaccine to do so, saying that to do so helps keep others safe, particularly young people.
Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, a Lincoln pediatrician joined the weekly briefing to urge parents to become vaccinated in order to protect children. “Typically Covid-19 infections are not as severe in children” she said, “but some have resulted in inflammation of the heart and lungs.” She said such results can endanger children’s health and restrict their activities.
Lincoln East and Lincoln High are among the Schools that have sponsored vaccination clinics so far, and other schools will hold clinics in the near future, according to City-County Health Director Pat Lopez.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said “we are taking major steps forward” in ending the covid-19 pandemic. “The Health Department and the Mayor’s Office have been instrumental in getting us this far.” Joel said there are four weeks of school left, and added that the approach to vaccinations and safety measures have contributed to keeping the schools open. Joel said Nebraska and the City of Lincoln have done a much better job than much of the rest of the country in keeping schools open.