Covid Risk Dial Remains In Low Yellow Zone
Lincoln, NE (May 11, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is not bashful when describing the results of the Health Department’s efforts to curb the Covid 19 virus spread.
“We are doing amazing things, and we are saving lives” the Mayor declared Tuesday. She said 67 percent of the County are population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55 fully vaccinated.
Health Director Pat Lopez echoed the Mayor’s comments. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen more improvements in our key metrics” she said. “We know that having more people vaccinated is reducing opportunities for transmission of the virus.”
The Centers for Disease Control will be meeting tomorrow over the Pfizer vaccine for teens 12-15 years of age. If approval is given, Lopez said, parents will need to make a quick decision.
“I ordered vaccine yesterday in the event the C-D-C approves it for 12-15 year olds. If we get the approval tomorrow, parents will be asked to sign their children up for clinics at the Pinnacle Bank Arena this coming weekend.
Lopez displayed a chart showing a direct correlation between the rising number of people vaccinated and the lower number of new cases each week.
“Vaccination is the most important tool in fighting this pandemic” she said. “It benefits people of all ages.”
