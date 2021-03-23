Covid Risk Dial Remains In Mid-Yellow, Moderate Risk Range
Lincoln, NE (March 23, 2021) Over 75% of Lancaster County Residents aged 70 and over have now been vaccinated against the Corona Virus. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the milestone today, calling it proof that the community and the City-County Health Department are making progress toward ending the Pandemic.
Health Director Pat Lopez stressed the importance of all citizens getting the vaccine. “Having more people vaccinated puts us in a better position to avoid more people becoming infected by variants”she said. More than 97,000 have received first doses, she said, and over 50,000 are fully vaccinated. 22,000 were vaccinated last week alone.
Lancaster County is now in Phase 2-A. Lopez explained that the group includes those aged 50-64. She encouraged all in that age group who have not yet registered for the vaccine to do so. Registration can be completed on the Health Department’s special Covid 19 website.
Vaccination clinics will be held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena this week Thursday and Friday.
