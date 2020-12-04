Covid Risk Dial Remains Red as Indicators Worsen
Lincoln, NE (December 4, 2020) The key indicators that contribute to the Covid 19 Risk Dial position have gotten worse recently, according to City County Health Director Pat Lopez. The Risk Dial will remain in “Red” for the coming week. Lopez said Friday that factors such as hospital capacity, positive test percentages, and numbers of cases have all risen recently.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that 2 additional Lincoln residents died from the virus today, raising the death toll to 92. 418 new cases were also confirmed in the County.
The three week ban on youth sports will end Monday, December 7. Lopez said new rules will make athletes and other participants safer. Lopez emphasized, however, that safety rules will have to be followed. Young people are less likely to have severe symptoms, she said, but they also have the ability to pass the virus on to more vulnerable adults.
Coaches, and facilities that host sports, will need to submit detailed plans to the Health Department on how they plan to conduct their team activities. Information will need to be provided on masking, distancing, and sanitation procedures, as well as plans for audience that will be allowed to watch each team’s activities.
She also emphasized that all involved have “social and moral” responsibilities to report symptoms of covid-19 among participants.
Responding to the allowed resumption of sports, School Superintendent Steve Joel thanked Lopez, the Mayor, and all City Officials for working with the Schools, saying “we intend to follow these protocols very dilligently.” He pledged to report when students come down with the virus, and said the Schools would work to make the activities as safe as possible.
“We also know that sports and activities keep kids in school and keep them engaged, so we are grateful to be able to offer these activities to our students” Joel added.
Pius X Principal Tom Korta echoed Joel’s comments, saying extracurricular activities are important to their Staff and Students, but added that he also supported the three week pause. “High School Sports can continue because we have these protocols in place” he said.