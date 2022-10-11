Covid Risk Dial Remains Yellow

Lincoln, NE (October 11, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases decreased over the last week – from 200 to 185 for the week ending October 8.

Wastewater surveillance showed a decrease in the number of virus particles.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations increased slightly – from 34 last week to 35 today.

The Health Department encourages people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting the updated booster. The new, updated boosters protect against the variants circulating in our community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one, especially for people over 65 and those who have weakened immune systems.

The Health Department hosts vaccination clinics that offer the updated boosters. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Monday, October 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, October 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, October 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

The Health Department also encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

In addition to staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, recommendations in the public health guidance include:

Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.

Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Free home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.