Covid Risk Dial Remains Yellow — Mask Mandate To Remain in Place
Lincoln, NE (March 9, 2021) Lincoln’s Covid 19 Risk Dial will continue to indicate a moderate risk of spread of the virus for the coming week. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird noted that the community has had no deaths from the disease over the past ten days. She added that last week was the first seven day period since last September that no deaths occurred in Lancaster County.
Health Director Pat Lopez said today that the Mask Mandate, previously set to expire this coming Friday, will be extended for another month until April 12.
Four mass vaccination clinics were held last week, administering just over 9,000 doses. An additional clinic Monday saw an additional 8,000 doses given. The next large event will be held this Thursday at Speedway Village. It will be a second dose clinic for residents over 70.