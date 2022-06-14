Covid Risk Remains Moderate In Lancaster County

Lincoln, NE (June 14, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week as key indicators are holding steady. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:
The health department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community so it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.
Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the health department at 402-441-4200.