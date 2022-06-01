Covid Risk Spread Remains “Moderate”

Lincoln, NE (May 31, 20220) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators:
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 31
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend and holiday: 91 Saturday, 50 Sunday, 66 Monday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 53
Total cases: 71,738
Total number of deaths: 441
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
23 with 20 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 3 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.
Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.