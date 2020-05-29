Covid Spread Risk Remains High In City, County
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. (File photo Courtesy of LNK-TV)
The City County Health Department’s Covid-19 Risk Dial will remain in the lower range of orange for the week ahead. The risk ranking is unchanged from the past week. Health Director Pat Lopez said testing capacity is stable, the average number of cases per day has remained flat, the overall positivity rate of tests has improved slightly, from 7.8% to 7.6%. Two weeks ago, it was 8.4%. The hospital capacity locally is steady, she said, and has seen a leveling off in the number of patients hospitalized with Covid 19. The capacity of the Health Department to conduct contact tracing has also kept up with demand, Lopez said. 34 people are working on contact tracing currently. Lopez and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird both emphasized that the risk of spread remains high in Lincoln and Lancaster County.