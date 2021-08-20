Covid To Restrict Elective Procedures At Nebraska Medical Center

Omaha, NE (August 20, 2021) The rising number of cases, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, is causing an increase in patients with COVID-19 at Nebraska Medical Center. The Hospital issued the following announcement Friday afternoon:
“Patients with COVID-19 require additional resources at a time when the state is facing a nursing shortage. Additionally, our volume of non-COVID patients is also high. Because of these factors, we are reducing the number of surgeries that require a hospital admission at Nebraska Medical Center, effective Monday, Aug. 30.
Everyone in our community can help lessen the burden on our local health care systems by getting vaccinated and reducing the spread of COVID-19.”