COVID Vaccinations Prevent Re-Infection
(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2021) State data shows coronavirus vaccinations have been very successful at preventing infections and severe illness.
As of last Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has identified 122 possible vaccine breakthroughs among Nebraska residents. Vaccine breakthroughs include individuals with positive tests 14 days or more after completing a vaccination series.
Out of the 428,201 Nebraskans fully vaccinated, this represents just 0.03%, indicating the vaccine is working for more than 99% of people who receive it. Out of 6,390 total hospitalizations, only three have been among vaccinated individuals.
That’s .05% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
