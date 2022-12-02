Crack, Marijuana Found In SW Lincoln Traffic Stop

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec.2)–The Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at Highway 77 and West Van Dorn leads to an arrest of a 34-year-old man from Illinois.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says investigators smelled marijuana in the vehicle and a probable cause search led to the seizure of nearly 53 grams of crack and 22 pounds of marijuana. He says they mostly see meth and some powdered cocaine, but it’s been a long time since they’ve seen crack during a bust. Houchin could not get an estimated street value on the crack.

The driver of the vehicle that was pulled over, 34-year-old Joel Ramirez from Illinois, was arrested on several drug-related offenses.