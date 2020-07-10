Craig Named New Bryan Community Focus Program Principal
Denise Craig
(KFOR NEWS July 10, 2020) Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday that Denise Craig will be the new principal at Bryan Community Focus Program. Craig follows Tanner Penrod, who recently was named the new principal at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Craig currently serves as instructional coordinator at Bryan, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to Bryan, she was instructional coordinator at Lincoln High School from 2013 to 2016 and also taught Family and Consumer Science during the 2012-2013 school year. Craig began her teaching career in 2005 at Scott Middle School and also taught at former North Star Middle School in Lincoln and Ralston Middle School.
Craig earned her Bachelor of Science in Family Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, her Master of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College.
“Denise’s energy and passion for Bryan makes her the perfect fit for this leadership role,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction. “We know she’ll work tirelessly to ensure Bryan continues its mission of ensuring all students achieve the necessary learning to be successful up to and beyond graduation.”
Craig begins her new role immediately.
