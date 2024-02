Lincoln Fire and Rescue blocked off westbound traffic at 35th and Cornhusker after two box trucks collided late Thursday morning at 35th and Cornhusker. (Photo by Bill Hooks/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 8)—Two box trucks collided just before 11am Thursday just west of 35th and Cornhusker in the westbound lanes.

Lincoln Police confirmed to KFOR News that one minor injury was reported. What led to the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic was an issue for a short period of time.