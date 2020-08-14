Crash Delayed Commuters On I-80 In North Lincoln For A Short Time Early Friday
Traffic was backed up early on Friday, August 14, 2020, following a crash involving a semitrailer and two other vehicles near 27th and I-80 in north Lincoln. (Photo Courtesy of Nebraska 511)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 at 27th Street in north Lincoln was a slow go early Friday morning, after a collision between a semi-truck and two other vehicles.
KFOR News talked to Lincoln Police Captain Ben Kopsa, who said one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Commuters heading eastbound toward Omaha had to be rerouted down to Cornhusker Highway and up toward either 56th Street or the Waverly interchange to get back on the interstate.
What caused the crash is still under investigation.
Traffic reopened eastbound shortly after 6:30am.