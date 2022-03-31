Crash Early Thursday Kills Two On I-80 Near Milford

MILFORD–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning along westbound Interstate 80, about a mile west of the Milford interchange.
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release to KFOR News that a semi-truck occupied by two people was heading west when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. Both people inside were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities will be released at a later time.
Investigators say road conditions at the time are expected to be a factor in the crash, but their investigation is ongoing.