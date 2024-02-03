Crash Friday Night in Central Lincoln Turns Deadly

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–An motorcycle and SUV collided early Friday night in central Lincoln, leaving the motorcylist dead.

According to a release from Lincoln Police to KFOR News late Friday night, officers and rescue crews from Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the eastbound lanes of “O” Street near 52nd Street shortly after 7pm. Once at the scene, officers determined both the motorcycle and SUV were eastbound on “O” Street at the time. The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

No other details were given by LPD, as the investigation is ongoing. If you happen to witness the crash, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.