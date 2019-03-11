Crash In Roundabout Near Memorial Stadium Sends Two To Lincoln Hospital

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A vehicle crashed into a pole in the second roundabout from Salt Creek Roadway to 9th Street near Memorial Stadium Sunday night, according to Lincoln Police.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man remains in critical condition as of Monday morning. Police said his condition has improved since he was transported to the hospital. According to police, the man was ejected from a car during the crash.

Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News a woman was taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

A call for the crash came in around 9:45 Sunday night. Police said it appears the car drove over a roundabout a crashed into a pole.

Police said they are investigating what caused the crash.

