Crash in SW Lincoln Knocked Out Electricity to Area Customers Early Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–There are very few details about a crash around 4:30am Friday in southwest Lincoln that knocked out power to over 1,000 Lincoln Electric System customers.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Eric Messersmith told KFOR News the crash happened in the area of 9th and 10th Streets at Van Dorn Street, where a semi-truck hit some power lines and caused a power outage. The investigation into the crash is ongoing but there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

LES crews did restore power to customers affected by the outage shortly before 6am Friday. Traffic was also restored, after Van Dorn was blocked off east and westbound at 9th and 10th Streets.