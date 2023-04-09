LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A deadly crash that happened Saturday evening in the Belmont area of north Lincoln remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the area of 11th and Saunders Avenue, where there were reports of someone that had driven off a bridge into Oak Creek. LFR crews extricated a driver from the vehicle and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a small fuel spill that was contained by Hazmat crews at the scene. What led to the crash has not yet been determined and the person killed hasn’t been identified.

KFOR News expected to hear more details from Lincoln Police at Monday’s police/media briefing.