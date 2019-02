GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol says one person has been killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit. First responders were sent to the scene around 8 a.m. Monday. The patrol says a westbound vehicle had crossed the median and flipped. An 11-mile stretch of the interstate was closed from the Waverly exit east to the Greenwood exit. The victim’s name and other details haven’t been released.