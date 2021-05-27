Crash On I-80 In West Lincoln Under Investigation
The scene of an early morning crash along eastbound Interstate 80 at the Highway 77 interchange by the Lincoln Airport. (Courtesy of Nebraska DOT)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at the Highway 77 interchange by the Lincoln Airport are back open, after a crash just after 1am Thursday shut it down for a while. One person was taken to the hospital, but other details were not immediately available. KFOR News has reached out to the Nebraska State Patrol for more information, but were still conducting their investigation.