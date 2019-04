Dollar Tree Crash near 70th and Adams Sunday afternoon. Photo Courtesy of our media partner 10/11 Now.

Lincoln Police say a car crash left a sizable at the Dollar Tree located at 70th and Adams Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash around 3 p.m. Sunday. They say one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

LPD says that Dollar Tree location will be closed for the remainder of Sunday to assess the damage and the structural integrity of the building.

