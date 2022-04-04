Crash Sunday Evening Sends Motorcyclist To The Hospital

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–One person was hurt after a collision between a motorcycle and car near downtown Lincoln on Sunday evening. Police Sgt. Steve Wiese tells KFOR News both the motorcycle and car were southbound on 11th Street between “G” and “F” Streets.
“The motorcyclist went, apparently, to go around the sedan as the sedan was making a U-turn on the street,” Wiese said.
Upon impact, the motorcyclist was thrown off the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical but stable condition. Wiese says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.
No citations have been issued yet.