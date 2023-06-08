Crash Thursday Morning in Southwest Lincoln Causes Delays

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Warlick Boulevard in southwest Lincoln from Thursday, June 8, 2023. The view is looking southwest. (Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Transportation)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–An injury accident Thursday morning at Highway 77 and Warlick Boulevard in southwest Lincoln prompted traffic to be backed up in the area for a period of time.

The photo above courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Transportation shows two trucks colliding, causing some delays affecting mainly north and westbound traffic. Reports from the scene indicate that two people were taken to a Lincoln hospital. No word yet on the extent of any possible injuries.

What led to the collision is still under investigation.