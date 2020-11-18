Creighton Athletics Earns NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 95 Percent
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Nov. 18)–Six Creighton University teams posted perfect Graduation Success Rates and 13-of-14 Bluejay programs performed at 89 percent or higher, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.
The GSR data shows the percentage of student-athletes receiving athletics aid and earning a degree within six years of entering college. The GSR formula removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initially enrolling elsewhere. This calculation provides a more accurate appraisal of student-athlete success. The 2020 GSR numbers are based on freshmen who matriculated in 2013 and transfers who matriculated between 2010 and 2013.
Creighton turned in a perfect GSR score of 100 percent in volleyball, women’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s basketball, men’s tennis and men’s golf. It’s the 16th straight year with a perfect GSR score for men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s tennis and women’s basketball, and fifth straight reporting period that men’s tennis has earned a perfect score.
Nationally, 90 percent of student-athletes who started college in 2013 earned degrees, the highest mark the NCAA has ever recorded. That figure is 11 percent better than just 10 years ago and far better than the 74 percent mark when GSR tracking started in 2002.
“The commitment of Division I college athletes to the classroom is incredible, and we celebrate their academic success,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release. “To see 90% of student-athletes accomplish the ultimate goal of college graduation is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We must also support initiatives that help the remaining 10% of student-athletes earn their degrees. The NCAA applauds the achievements of student-athletes and will continue to support their goals in the classroom, in competition and in life.”
Creighton had an overall GSR score of 95 percent, which was tied for 43rd-best nationally. Creighton is one of 22 schools with a GSR score of 95 percent or better in each of the last eight cycles, joining Belmont, Brown, Bucknell, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Davidson, Duke, Fairfield, Gonzaga, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Loyola (Md.), Northwestern, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Stanford and Yale.