Creighton Closing Campus

OMAHA, Neb. (April 5, 2020) –Creighton University President the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson announced Sunday that, due to the spread of the coronavirus and for the safety of campus, the Creighton University Omaha campus will close to all students, faculty, staff and visitors effective Tuesday. Mission-critical employees and a limited number of approved students will be the only exceptions.
“With our move to all online classes on March 23, many of our faculty and staff have already been working remotely to great effect and impact,” Fr. Hendrickson said. “Most of our students are not on campus, as our residence halls have been closed to all but a limited number of authorized students, and most of our campus buildings, including our libraries, have been closed. As positive cases in Nebraska have climbed to over 350, according to the latest Department of Health and Human Services figures, we felt this was the logical next step, and does not represent a major change in our operations.”
The University is directing all employees not to report to campus starting April 7 unless otherwise authorized. All authorized employees have been notified. Creighton’s Omaha campus will remain closed until further notice.
Online learning will continue through the remainder of the semester, and food and housing services will continue for those limited number of students who were approved to stay in the residence halls.
Creighton also will continue to work with the state of Nebraska to provide housing in two dormitories for individuals in self-quarantine and isolation, either because they have been exposed to the virus or they have tested positive but display only mild symptoms not requiring hospital care.