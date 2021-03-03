Creighton Head Basketball Coach Reprimanded For Language
(KFOR NEWS March 3, 2021) The following is a statement from Creighton University:
“In a postgame meeting with his team on February 27th, Creighton Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Greg McDermott, used deplorable language that is inconsistent with the university’s values and commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. Coach McDermott acknowledged the impact of his words and apologized to his student-athletes, their families and his staff.
While an apology is a start, and while we believe this was out of character for Coach McDermott, in no way does it diminish the fact that his remark was hurtful to many and has absolutely no place in the Creighton community. We have offered our full and unconditional support to those affected by his words.
University President the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, SJ, and Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen met with the student-athletes in person on Monday evening in Cincinnati and both have also spoken with Coach McDermott individually, unequivocally condemning his language.
As this is a personnel matter, any disciplinary action will remain confidential.
