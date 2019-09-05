Creighton Men’s Basketball Announces BIG EAST Schedule
OMAHA -(News Release Sept. 5)– The BIG EAST released the conference schedule for Creighton Men’s Basketball on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Bluejays will play 18 league games in all during their seventh season in the BIG EAST Conference, playing all nine opponents both home and away. Ten of Creighton’s league games will come on a Saturday or Sunday, with six of those at home.
Creighton will open league play on New Year’s Day with a night game against Marquette in a rematch of last year’s 106-104 overtime barnburner. It’ll mark the first time that the Jays play a game on January 1st since a 73-57 win over Drake in 2011.
Three of Creighton’s next four games will take place on the road, a stretch that starts with a January 4 contest at Butler. The Bluejays return home to welcome defending BIG EAST champion Villanova on January 7 before hitting the road for games at Xavier (Jan. 11) and at Georgetown (Jan. 15).
Creighton closes out the month with a Jan. 18 home game vs. Providence and a January 22 trip to DePaul before wrapping up the season series with Xavier on Jan. 26 with its annual Pink Out Game at CHI Health Center Omaha.
CU opens February with a road game at Villanova that will take place at Wells Fargo Center on the first day of the month. The Jays then open the second half of league play with a trek to Providence for a Feb. 5 contest.
Five of Creighton’s final eight league games will be at home, a stretch that begins on February 8 with a Saturday home game against St. John’s. CU visits Seton Hall on Feb. 12th.
A Saturday evening home game with DePaul takes place on Feb. 15 before the Jays visit Marquette on Feb. 18. A home contest with Butler on Feb. 23 wraps up the month.
The first day of March features a trip to Queens for a game against St. John’s. It’ll mark the fifth straight season Creighton will visit Carnesecca Arena to take on the Red Storm.
CU wraps up the regular-season with home games against Georgetown (March 4) and Seton Hall (March 7).
The BIG EAST Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden for the 38th straight year and run from March 11-14 in New York City.
The BIG EAST also announced the television coverage and start times for nearly all of Creighton’s games, with the complete line-up available at GoCreighton.com. All told, FS1 will televise at least 20 contests, with one game each on FOX and FS2. In addition, FSN will air three Bluejay competitions, with four more on CBS Sports Network. The broadcast network for two other games is still to be determined.
Creighton returns nine lettermen and four starters from last year’s team that finished 20-15 and tied for third in the BIG EAST Conference.
2019-20 Creighton Men’s Basketball Schedule
Day Date Opponent Site Time (CST)
Fri. Nov. 1 MCKENDREE (Exh.) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:30 pm
Tue. Nov. 5 KENNESAW STATE (FSN) CHI Health Center Omaha 8:00 pm
Tue. Nov. 12 at Michigan$ (FS1) Ann Arbor, Mich. 5:30 pm
Sat. Nov. 16 LOUISIANA TECH (FS2) CHI Health Center Omaha 5:00 pm
Fri. Nov. 22 CAL POLY% (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 8:00 pm
Sun. Nov. 24 NORTH FLORIDA% (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 1:00 pm (NOTE CORRECTED TIME)