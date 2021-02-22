Creighton Moves Up In Both AP and Coaches Men’s Basketball Rankings
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 22)–The Creighton men’s basketball team moved up one spot from 14th to 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Creighton’s 21 straight weeks in the rankings extends the program record. The Bluejays remain one of six schools that have been ranked each of the past 21 AP polls (since Feb. 3, 2020), joining Gonzaga (92), Villanova (37), Baylor (34), Houston (23) and Iowa (23).
This is the 110th week in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked, with 82 of those under the direction of McDermott. Creighton is 136-51 all-time as a ranked team, including a 102-39 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in eight of McDermott’s 11 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.
Creighton’s best rank in program history is No. 7, done four times (Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020, March 16, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021).
CU is one of two BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 8 Villanova. Xavier is also among those getting votes.
After being idle last week, Creighton (16-5, 12-4 BIG EAST) returns to the court on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. when it hosts DePaul.
Creighton moved from 12th to 11th in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. Villanova is sixth in that poll while both UConn and Seton Hall are getting votes.
In addition, the BIG EAST Conference announced tip times for March 6th, the final day of the regular-season. Creighton will face Butler at 4 p.m. Central in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.
Associated Press Top 25
February 22, 2021
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (60) 22-0 1596
2 Baylor (4) 17-0 1540
3 Michigan 16-1 1472
4 Ohio State 18-5 1370
5 Illinois 16-5 1356
6 Alabama 18-5 1196
7 Oklahoma 14-5 1150
8 Villanova 14-3 1132
9 Iowa 17-6 1088
10 West Virginia 15-6 1014
11 Florida State 13-3 967
12 Houston 18-3 921
13 Creighton 16-5 836
14 Texas 13-6 730
15 Virginia 15-5 690
16 Virginia Tech 14-4 545
17 Kansas 17-7 532
18 Texas Tech 14-7 477
19 USC 18-4 423
20 Arkansas 17-5 346
21 Loyola Chicago 19-4 288
22 San Diego State 17-4 222
23 Wisconsin 16-8 200
24 Missouri 14-6 149
25 Tennessee 15-6 145
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.
Ferris Mowers Top 25 Coaches Poll
February 22, 2021
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (27) 22-0 795
2 Baylor (4) 17-0 771
3 Michigan (1) 16-1 737
4 Illinois 16-5 657
5 Ohio State 18-5 648
6 Villanova 14-3 608
7 Alabama 18-5 589
8 Oklahoma 14-5 552
9 Florida State 13-3 490
10 Houston 18-3 483
11 Creighton 16-5 468
12 Iowa 17-6 465
13 West Virginia 15-6 462
14 Virginia 15-5 361
15 Virginia Tech 14-4 314
16 Texas 13-6 308
17 Texas Tech 14-7 224
18 USC 18-4 218
19 Kansas 17-7 168
20 Arkansas 17-5 134
21 Oklahoma State 14-6 132
22 Loyola (Chicago) 19-4 124
23 Oregon 14-4 115
24 Wisconsin 16-8 105
25 San Diego State 17-4 96
Others receiving votes: Missouri 83, Tennessee 74, Purdue 64, Belmont 45, Drake 22, UCLA 17, Clemson 16, LSU 13, Winthrop 9, BYU 9, Boise State 8, Wichita State 7, North Carolina 5, Connecticut 3, Seton Hall 1.