Creighton’s Alexander Finalist for Jerry West Award

SPRINGFIELD, MA.–(Creighton Athletics Jan. 30)–The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Creighton’s Trey Alexander is one of 10 candidates on the Mid Season Watch List for the 2024 Jerry West Award. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor, in its 10th year, recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Alexander is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and a team-leading 4.7 assists per game for No. 13 Creighton (16-5, 7-3 BIG EAST). He’s a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 20; Jan. 29) and was named Dick Vitale’s National Player of the Week on Jan. 8th. The Oklahoma City native leads the BIG EAST in minutes per game (36.0) and ranks in the top-10 in scoring and assists.

Alexander is one the fourth Creighton player to be named to the Jerry West Award at some point in a season. Marcus Foster was one of 10 finalists in 2016-17, and made it all the way to the final round of five candidates in 2018. Mitch Ballock did not advance past the preseason list in 2020-21 that eventually was trimmed down, and Ty-Shon Alexander was a finalist after starting the season as a preseason watch list candidate in 2019-20.

2024 Jerry West Award Candidates*

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Johnell Davis, FAU

RJ Davis, North Carolina

LJ Cryer, Houston

Boogie Ellis, USC

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2023-24 season.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 2, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2024 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award are Marcus Sasser, Houston (2023), Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016), and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015). For more information on the 2024 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallU and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.