Creighton’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams Qualify For NCAA Tournament
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 12)–The Creighton men’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 24th time in program history and eighth time in the past 12 years after earning an at-large bid to 2023 Men’s Basketball Championship. The sixth-seeded Bluejays (21-12) will meet 11th-seeded North Carolina State (23-10) on Friday, March 17 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Creighton will play its first game at approximately 3 p.m. Central on TNT, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Baylor/UCSB game that tips at 12:30 p.m. Central. Creighton’s game is the second contest in Session I.
Creighton is 1-1 all-time against the Wolfpack, falling in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu in 1987 before defeating NC State in 2016 at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The winner of Friday’s Creighton/North Carolina State game will meet the winner of the game between third-seeded Baylor and 14th-seeded UC Santa Barbara.
