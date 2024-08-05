Crete Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)-A Crete man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Southeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Officers and personnel from Lincoln Fire and Rescue were detailed to the area of Denton Road and 1st street on report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival they located a 25 year old Crete man who had been struck by a vehicle eastbound on Denton Road.

Emergency personnel rendered aid and the man was transported to a Lincoln hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A section of the Denton Road west of 1st street was closed for the investigation but has now reopened.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Lincoln Police Department requests anyone with information, to include video/audio recordings of this event to contact the non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402 475-3600 if they wish to remain anonymous. No names are being released at this time.