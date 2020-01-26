Crete Man Found Guilty For 2018 Murder
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Crete man of second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in the July 2018 shooting of two brothers in south Omaha that left one of the victims dead. A media report said that Anthony Sanchez was found guilty of the counts on Friday for the shooting that killed 23-year-old Franco Gonzalez-Mendez and injured 22-year-old Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez.
Sanchez faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in March. Police say the shooting followed an argument between two groups of men outside a south Omaha restaurant.
