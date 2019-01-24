Crews Prepare For Smaller Winter Blast From Mother Nature

Plowing and materials spreading on residential streets will likely wrap up by 8am Thursday, ahead of another weather system which is expected to cause blowing snow.

More than 25 City and contractor crews continued to monitor arterial, bus and school routes overnight and report conditions ranging from clear and dry to wet with some slush. Residential streets range from slush to snow-packed and are expected to greatly improve over the next few days following plowing and warmer temperatures.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots and areas of refreeze, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks. Slow down and increase following and stopping distance. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected to cause blowing snow and low visibility. Crews will patrol throughout the day to help remove snow blown back onto the street. Drivers should use extra caution in open areas and on exposed bridges.

Once residential plowing is complete, crews will revisit neighborhoods during the day to treat remaining slick areas and remove excess snow or slush. Residential parking bans are not in effect. Residents are encouraged to use off-street parking to allow crews to more efficiently clear the street. It is illegal to push or blow snow into streets, alleys or sidewalks, and violators are subject to a fine.

