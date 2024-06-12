KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

CRIME STOPPERS: Alcohol Taken Without Payment from Two Lincoln Stores

June 12, 2024 10:06AM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–Two thefts involving alcohol being taken from two retailers are part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police.

Security video taken from the Super Saver at 48th and “O” Street on Dec. 28, 2023 of a suspect vehicle involving an attempted theft of liquor. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

The first case happened back on December 28, where a suspect was seen inside the Super Saver off of 48th and “O” Street concealing a bottle of vodka in the front of his pants. LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says employees told the man to leave, he then caused an altercation with staff members in the front entry way. He was dropped off and picked up by someone driving a maroon-colored, older model Buick or similar sedan.

An image of the suspect accused of trying to steal a bottle of vodka from Super Saver at 48th and “O” Street on Dec. 28, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

Most recently on May 24 at the Casey’s near 56th and Superior, a suspect walked into the store, took a couple of bottles of alcohol and left without paying for them, leaving in a black SUV. The suspect walked by a security camera, which captured a very distinct tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Security photo taken from the Casey’s General Store off of 56th and Superior from May 24, 2024 of a woman suspected of stealing two bottles of liquor. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

If you have information on any of these two cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit LincolnCrimeStoppers.com.

A close up view of a tattoo on a woman suspected of stealing two bottles of liquor from the Casey’s at 56th and Superior on May 24, 2024. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

 

