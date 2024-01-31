CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Continues to Investigate Credit Card Fraud and Arson Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Crime Stoppers this week involves a couple of cases regarding a credit card fraud from November and a reported arson from early December in Lincoln.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller said in the first case from Nov. 2 the victim reported losing her credit card somewhere in Lincoln. It was used at Tractor Supply, U-Stop, Walmart and two restaurants in north Lincoln. Images provided are from U-Stop and show the suspect driving off in a 2009 to 2013 Hyundai Sonata.