CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Continues to Investigate Credit Card Fraud and Arson Cases
January 31, 2024 6:00AM CST
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Crime Stoppers this week involves a couple of cases regarding a credit card fraud from November and a reported arson from early December in Lincoln.
LPD forensics technician Becky Keller said in the first case from Nov. 2 the victim reported losing her credit card somewhere in Lincoln. It was used at Tractor Supply, U-Stop, Walmart and two restaurants in north Lincoln. Images provided are from U-Stop and show the suspect driving off in a 2009 to 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Police are also investigating a reported arson from the area of NW 6th and Laramie Trail from Dec. 8, where a nearby neighbor reported that she and her husband came home around 4pm and saw a woman walking away from a home when they noticed a small fire had started. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire and continue to help LPD in the investigation.
If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.